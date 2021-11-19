Criminals are using the People’s Postcode Lottery to defraud innocent people.

According to new data, scammers mimicking the People’s Postcode Lottery are responsible for half of all recorded lottery fraud.

Unsuspecting victims are contacted and informed that they have won a lottery or prize draw.

The victim is then instructed that in order to get their wins, they must pay an advance charge. In actuality, the prizes are fictitious, and the scam is an attempt to steal the victims’ money, personal information, or financial data.

According to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting hub for fraud and cyber crime, lottery scammers have taken nearly £1 million from customers in the last seven months.

“Criminals are excellent at mimicking organizations and will replicate a number of well-known prize draws to take advantage of naive individuals,” said City of London Police Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Craig Mullish.

“Remember, you can’t win a prize draw unless you enter it, so if you’re approached out of the blue and told you’ve won a prize draw but can only get your rewards if you pay an advance fee, think twice since it’s most certainly a scam.” This may safeguard you and your assets.” Action Fraud received 629 reports of lottery fraud between April and October 2021, with 89 percent of submissions mentioning well-known prize draws. Nearly half of the reports (49%) involved impersonation of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Nearly three-quarters of the victims (70 percent) were over the age of 50, with those over the age of 65 accounting for 40% of the reports.

Over half of the complaints (59%) stated that they were contacted by phone. Email (21 percent) and postal letter (11 percent) were the other ways of contact mentioned by victims (10 percent ).

Almost half of the victims (41%) stated they were requested to pay an advance charge in order to receive the alleged rewards by purchasing gift cards and transmitting codes to the con artist.

Scammers utilize gift cards as a method of payment because they are readily redeemed and sold, according to Action Fraud. To redeem the value, the crooks do not require the actual card; instead, they ask victims to share the serial code on the back of the card with them.

