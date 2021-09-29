Crews race to the scene when a fire breaks out at a Liverpool business.

At 8.15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to a business on County Road in Walton.

Crews arrived five minutes later, at 8.20 p.m., to find a fire at the business’s front entrance.

Firefighters worked to put out the blaze and asked Merseyside Police for assistance.

A part of County Road was closed while emergency crews worked to put out the fire, according to photos brought in by a Washington Newsday reader.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, according to a Merseyside Fire and Rescue spokesperson, and everyone got out ‘safe and sound.’

Officers remain on the site after all fire engines have left.

