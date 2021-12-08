Crews pull an unresponsive woman from a car suspended above Niagara Falls in a daring rescue.

Crews removed an unresponsive woman from a car hung above Niagara Falls on the US side in a daring rescue seen on film. The woman who was pulled from the car has already died.

A red US Coast Guard helicopter was seen hovering above the Niagara River on Wednesday afternoon, descending a rescuer on a rope towards the submerged vehicle. From behind a barrier on the frozen riverbank, onlookers watched.

The car was about 30 feet from the riverbank, mostly submerged, and its trunk was facing the falls. As the rescue operation began, the automobile became trapped and stayed still.

As they attempted to approach the automobile, the rescuer swung back and forth in the wind, wearing an ax, a yellow helmet, goggles, and a snorkel. The rescuer was initially blown away from the car by the wind from the atmosphere and the chopper blades.

The rescuer was eventually able to get close enough to the automobile to enter the water and open the passenger door. The rescuer signaled with a raised fist that they had caught the woman’s body as the river’s rapids splashed over the car’s bonnet and windshield.

State Park Police Captain Chris Rola told The Buffalo News that the woman, a west New York state resident whose identity has not yet been revealed, was in her late 60s. She was taken to the hospital by emergency services, where she was later pronounced dead.

Using a drone camera, police were able to see the car’s license plate. It’s unclear if the woman who was dragged from the vehicle was the owner. According to authorities, there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Witnesses contacted 911 after the woman’s car flipped over into the river near a pedestrian bridge about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Buffalo television station WKBW.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the car drove into the river on purpose or by mistake.

Despite the presence of hundreds of firefighters and police officers on the scene, rescuers chose to conduct an air rescue rather than sending divers into the river. To deploy a diver safely, rescuers would have needed to secure two points on land to keep the diver from being taken over the falls. It was impossible to secure such points.

To allow for this, the New York Power Authority decreased water levels. This is a condensed version of the information.