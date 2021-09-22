Crews discover a 50-year-old artifact at the bottom of the park lake.

Anglers on the Wirral were taken aback by what they discovered in the water of a park pond.

Carl Toner, 41, founded the Wallasey Community Anglers club in 2019 after his fishing line became tangled in muck, tree branches, and bricks in Liscard’s Central Park.

He attended fishing and health and safety training, as well as obtaining funding from Wirral Council to clean up the lakes at Central Park and Captain’s Pit in New Brighton.

“I used to enjoy fishing, and I remember fishing in Central Park when I was around nine years old,” he recalled. But during my teenage years, I really got back into it, and in January 2019, I noticed the fish on the line were getting trapped on things.

“After conducting some health and safety checks, I met with the park officials and gained permission to clean up the few bits I used.”

Things took off, and Carl quickly formed an anglers group, which launched a massive lake cleanup.

“There’s a lot of natural trash like leaves and sticks, but we’ve also picked up a lot of heavy branches and stones that were thrown in,” Carl explained.

“We also found bicycles, shopping carts, cellphones, roughly 300 dog balls, and a cash register.

“There have been toys, scooters, even a little money – I’d say we’ve removed around 10 tonnes of trash from the pond this season alone.

“One of the things we found very fascinating were the old school milk bottles from the 1980s, which I recall from my childhood.

“However, they’ve been sitting in the silt – decomposed leaves and natural debris – and haven’t disintegrated because they’re glass.”

Unfortunately, Carl believes that the majority of the bricks were thrown in on purpose, especially during the winter when the lake freezes over.

“People don’t realize that the sound of the bricks hitting the ice is about four times louder underwater, which is really distressing to the fish,” he said.

Carl's and the team's efforts are aimed at improving the water's quality.