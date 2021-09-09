Crew of Excavators Find a wrecked car with a decomposing body.

A automobile collision victim’s decomposing body was discovered inside a vehicle, potentially weeks after it drove off the road into neighboring woods.

An digging crew near Lancaster Pike and Hercules Road in Mill Creek, Delaware, uncovered the terrible discovery just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver of a 2016 Mercedes CLA was driving west when he “failed to navigate the curve” and crossed into the eastbound lane before crashing into a densely forested region. The Mercedes collided with a creek embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side, according to Master Corporal Heather Pepper of the Delaware State Police (DSP).

Investigators have been unable to determine the exact date and time of the collision, though they have confirmed that the victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

According to the Delaware News Journal, the victim’s body was so badly decomposed that it was unidentified, prompting police to suspect the remains had been at the scene for days, if not weeks.

According to the DSP, a computer check indicated that the vehicle was reported stolen by the Wilmington Police Department on August 11 morning. As detectives from the Delaware Division of Forensic Science finish a forensic study on the body, the identity of the driver remains unclear.

