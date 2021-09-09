Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, will be handed a two-year term extension.

According to reports, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick was granted a two-year contract extension months before it was set to expire.

Dame Cressida, who became commissioner in April 2017 and was the first woman to manage London’s police department since it was founded in 1829, had a five-year contract that was set to expire in April of the following year.

She is apparently being kept on for another two years, according to the Guardian newspaper, a decision made by Home Secretary Priti Patel in discussions with London mayor Sadiq Khan and Downing Street.

According to the newspaper, she was given the extension because those who could replace her were not yet deemed suitable for the job.

Dame Cressida’s leadership and the Met’s integrity have been questioned on a number of occasions during her time as the chief of Britain’s largest police department.

Officers’ handling of a vigil organized in remembrance of Sarah Everard, a marketing executive killed by former Met Police PC Wayne Couzens in March, is one of them.

A damning study on the unsolved 1987 murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan accused the force of systemic corruption, prompting the Met’s brass to issue bold denials.

The Met has also been chastised for its use of stop and search, which has been accused of being racially biased, and for the protection at Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final.

Dame Cressida has also had to cope with the fallout from the botched Operation Midland, a multimillion-pound inquiry in which officers were deceived by fantasist Carl Beech’s false allegations of a VIP sex abuse network.

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, a collection of high-profile public personalities who believe they have been victims of police corruption, incompetence, and malpractice have sent an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson stating why Dame Cressida should not be given a contract renewal.

Stephen Lawrence's mother, Baroness Lawrence; Lady Brittan, wife of former Tory home secretary Leon Brittan; the son of D-Day hero Lord Bramall; BBC presenter Paul Gambaccini; and the brother of axe murder victim Daniel are among the seven members of the group.