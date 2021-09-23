Creighton University students filed a lawsuit against the vaccine mandate, but the judge dismissed it.

On Wednesday, a Nebraska trial court judge dismissed a petition for injunction filed by a group of Creighton University students who were suing their Catholic Jesuit university for refusing to offer them religious exemptions from the COVID-19 mandate.

The plaintiffs’ request for injunctive relief was based on a breach of contract premise, according to Douglas County District Judge Marlon A. Polk. “To the extent that plaintiffs and defendant had a contract, and without finding that such a contract existed, the Court concludes that the plaintiffs’ agreement to receive a COVID-19 vaccination after the FDA completely approved a COVID-19 vaccine became part of that contract,” the verdict noted.

“The Court didn’t go so far as to say whether or not a contract existed, but if it did, they looked at the EAU (Emergency Youth Authorization) waiver and stated it was either a contract or it amended the preceding contract,” plaintiffs’ attorney Robert Sullivan told This website on Wednesday.

While this website reached out to both a university representative and William Hargens, Creighton University’s counsel, neither answered before the piece was published.

Four Creighton University students filed a complaint against the school on Sept. 8 alleging that the school had violated their religious rights by refusing to give a religious exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine. When four more students joined the suit shortly after it was filed, Sullivan modified the complaint. In the end, ten Creighton students were named as plaintiffs: eight undergraduates and two graduate students.

The lawsuit was filed after university officials set a deadline of Sept. 7 for students to submit proof of immunization, a requirement that applied to all Creighton students, including those who only took online classes.

The EAUs, according to Sullivan, were delivered and signed by students between June and August. Any kid who refused to comply would be “administratively withdrawn,” according to the school’s management.

Despite this, each of the students mentioned in the lawsuit has a religious objection to the vaccines since they were created and/or tested using fetal cell lines obtained through abortion. Vaccines are also “not recommended” for some of the plaintiffs since they have serious medical issues.

