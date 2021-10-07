‘Creepy,’ according to a woman. In a viral video, a man follows her for 5 miles to tell her she’s “pretty.”

After sharing a recent and traumatic interaction with a stranger on TikTok, a woman started a global conversation. The video, which was only posted four days ago, has just over 300,000 views, 86,000 likes, and nearly 3,000 comments as of this writing.

The post, which can be viewed here, appears to have served as a reminder—and a warning—for many readers, as it underscores the daily risks that disadvantaged people are forced to incur merely by leaving their homes.

TikToker @buzzcutkenny shared her tale with the world, speaking directly to the camera. “I’m sorry, but males just shouldn’t have rights at this point,” she remarked, exaggerating.

The TikToker began the incident by stating that she had “just gotten home” when she was followed into her apartment complex by a car.

While this wasn’t alarming in and of itself, things quickly took an unexpected turn. In the video, she says, “This car…wedges itself between me and the parking garage.” “There’s a man inside…he motions for me to roll down my window.” At that time, the TikToker was perplexed. She stated, “I was like, ‘Can I assist you?'”

“Do you live here?” the man allegedly questioned her in answer. She lies for her own safety and tells him she doesn’t have any. He continues by asking if she is from Austin. She lies even more, claiming she’s in town to see a buddy.

Things got much more uncomfortable when the man admitted to following her for five miles in his car, according to @buzzcutkenn.

“FIVE MILES,” the TikToker said again for emphasis.

“He noticed me at a stoplight and wanted to tell me I was gorgeous,” @buzzcutkenn explained.

She concluded, “In what f**king world is that appropriate?”

“I despise males,” the video’s title reads, along with the hashtags #creepy, #men, and #scarymen.

Viewers filled the video’s comment area with expressions of solidarity, although it appears that a few commenters were offended by the TikToker’s excessive “hate” of men.

For example, TikToker @yesimjudgingudobetter argued that “women do the same s**t.”

“Please don’t blame all males,” @redxape added.

Thousands more commenters, on the other hand, chimed in to say that the TikToker’s predicament was concerning—but not unusual. Viewers contributed their own experiences, indicating that these are frequent and reflective of. This is a condensed version of the information.