Creeps are blackmailing victims over sex images, which has led to an increase in lockdowns.

During the pandemic, the number of cases of vicious internet thugs blackmailing people via online sex photographs nearly doubled in Merseyside.

Merseyside Police logged 70 allegations of’sextortion’ or similar online blackmail instances in 2020/21, according to new numbers. Sextortion is when a victim is pressed for money by someone threatening to reveal nude or sexual photographs or video.

This sort of blackmail, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA), is frequently carried out by experienced criminals.

Victims, who are mostly always men but not always, are contacted via social media and dating services, sometimes by a criminal posing as a beautiful woman.

The women may or may not exist, or they may have been pushed into participating by financial incentives or threats, with those behind the scheme exploiting the film or photographs to extort money from their victims.

According to information received through a Freedom of Information request, the number of reports in Merseyside increased by 75% from 40 in 2019/20.

In 2020/21, the majority of the reports (49) featured victims over the age of 18, with three cases involving children under the age of 16 and 18 cases involving adults aged 16 to 18.

After a report of sextortion last year, no one was charged, however one person was offered diversionary or instructional activities to avoid repeat offending, and another suspect was too unwell to pursue.

The inquiry was ended in 46 cases without a suspect being identified, while 22 investigations were halted owing to evidentiary issues, including four cases in which a suspect was identified but the victim no longer supported action.

Sextortion or online blackmail involving webcams or social media was reported to police in 3,984 cases across the UK in 2020/21, more than quadruple the 1,773 cases reported in 2019/20.

The Revenge Porn Helpline, which assists people who have had or are being threatened with having intimate photographs exposed, said that incidents in 2020 were 161 percent higher than in 2019, and that cases in 2021 are already 50 percent higher than in 2020.

Men make the majority of the calls: in 2020, male victims made up 74 percent of sextortion incidents, and in 2021 (so far), it’s 82 percent.

While the helpline does see incidents involving women, they are usually of a different nature.