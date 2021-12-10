Create relevant and profitable businesses based on Bitcoin.

Since its inception in 2008 and creation in 2009, there have been numerous Bitcoin implementations. Several forks have caused misunderstanding in the market as to which is the original Bitcoin.

“BSV is most symbolic of Satoshi [Nakamoto’s] original aim for Bitcoin,” according to a recent research conducted by MNP, one of Canada’s top five business, accounting, and tax consulting organizations.

BSV has unlocked unbounded scalability, which is critical to Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision for Bitcoin to be used as a global payment system and as technological plumbing that can improve the world’s digital infrastructure and streamline processes across all industries, after restoring the original Bitcoin protocol in February 2020.

With this, BSV has continuing to set records as the world’s largest public blockchain, capable of storing ever-increasing amounts of data (block size hard caps have recently been lifted to 2GB) while lowering transaction fees. BSV has grown to double the size of BTC in the three years since its inception, and is often regarded as the original Bitcoin due to its use of the initial ticker sign chosen in 2009.

As BSV continues to grow, the Teranode project will be released next year, allowing the network to execute 50,000 to 100,000 transactions per second (tps), effectively rivaling and surpassing the VISA network. BSV continues to rise to new heights as BTC remains trapped at seven tps and a block size cap of one megabyte.

All of these powerful features, which are based on a well-defined protocol that serves as a rock-solid foundation, are what attract software developers to Bitcoin. Building with Bitcoin has never been more efficient, cost-effective, or profitable.

Some Tips from Experienced Developers on How to Build on BitcoinCodugh is an API (application programming interface) marketplace for developers that uses micropayments. It was the winner of the second BSV Hackathon, a competition that supports rookie developers and promotes the development of various applications on the BSV blockchain.

Codugh says that if you want to develop a sustainable business on Bitcoin, you should start with a practical problem that an application or platform can solve. As a result, the company is guaranteed to be relevant and already has a target market. It will be easier to deal with the technical side of things once you have a clear picture of the aim.

"The largest stumbling block for players is when they focus solely on technology.