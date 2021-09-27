Cream’s “On the Waterfront” will return to Liverpool’s Pier Head for 30th anniversary events in 2022.

Thousands of people attended a little event in front of the city’s landmark Three Graces earlier this month.

Over the course of four nights, fans were treated to performances by disco giants Nile Rodgers and CHIC, as well as local DJs Camelphat, DJ Roger Sanchez, and Faithless.

Cream Classical in Liverpool hosted 60 of the best dressed people.

Now, we can exclusively reveal that Cream’s “On the Waterfront” gigs will return in 2022, marking the band’s 30th anniversary.

The amazing Cream Classical returns on September 17 and 18 with the Kaleidoscope Orchestra, vocalists and artists curated by electronic duo K-Klass, for two extremely special events to honor the 30th anniversary. In the following months, more shows and intriguing acts will be revealed.

Cream began as a little underground club night at Nation in 1992, and has since grown to become a global electronic music powerhouse.

Cream has held events all around the world, from Ibiza to America, Asia, and beyond. Creamfields, the company’s flagship festival, has grown into one of the world’s largest dance festivals, beloved and appreciated by fans and DJs alike.

Cream Classical made its debut in Liverpool Cathedral in 2016, and it has since become a yearly event.

Tickets for next year’s Cream On the Waterfront events will be available for pre-sale starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, and will go on general sale at 10 a.m. on the same day.