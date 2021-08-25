Creamfields festival weather forecast for the next four days.

Creamfields 2021 will take place in Daresbury, Cheshire, this weekend.

On Thursday, August 26th, the event will begin and end on Monday, August 30th.

Example, Oliver Heldens, Fatboy Slim, and Gorgon City are just a few of the big names performing at this year’s festival.

Many festival-goers will want to plan for the weather throughout the course of the four-day event, and the Met Office predicts a generally rain-free weekend.

Throughout the bank holiday weekend, temperatures are expected to reach 20°C, with lows of 11°C.

To help you prepare for Creamfields 2021, we’ve put together a four-day weather forecast.

Wednesday, August 26th

The weather for the opening day of the festival appears to be dry, with sunny intervals throughout the day.

The temperature is forecast to be around 16°C at 10 a.m., steadily rising throughout the day until it reaches 20°C at 4 p.m.

It’s forecast to be warm into the evening, with temperatures hovering around 15°C around 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 27th

Friday at Creamfields is expected to be chilly, with cloudy skies throughout the day.

The temperature is forecast to be approximately 11° in the morning. It will reach 15°C about 10 a.m. after a brief period of sunshine.

Highs of 17°C are expected in the afternoon, with a 10% chance of rain around 1pm.

The 28th of August

Saturday in Daresbury is anticipated to be warmer, with temperatures hitting 18°C by 1pm.

At 4 p.m., the temperature will rise to 20°C, with a 10% probability of rain. The temperature is forecast to drop to roughly 15°C by 10 p.m. as the day progresses.

The 29th of August

The hottest day of Creamfields 2021 appears to be Sunday, with temperatures expected to hit 21°C.

The temperature will be around 16°C around 10 a.m., gradually rising throughout the afternoon.

On Sunday, there is no chance of rain, and temperatures are forecast to stay around 18°C throughout the evening.