Creamfields Festival returns in 2021 with 39 of the best-dressed music enthusiasts.

This weekend’s Creamfields Festival is in full swing, and people came dressed to impress.

On July 19, the government’s path out of lockdown saw all limitations lifted after more than a year of restrictions placed in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reintroduction of festivals and live music has been warmly received, with Creamfields’ dance music offering being particularly eagerly anticipated.

Thousands of music fans will come on the Daresbury location over the August bank holiday weekend for the four-day festival, which is sold out.

Our photographers from The Washington Newsday have been on the scene all weekend hunting for the best dressed festival goers.

Look through our collection to see if you can recognize yourself at this year’s Creamfields.

Names like David Guetta, Carl Cox, and Chase & Status will perform at the festival in 2021.

Creamfields is a strictly over 18s event, and all ticket holders must provide a valid form of identification to gain access to the festival, as well as when purchasing alcohol over the weekend.

To gain entry to this year’s festival, all festival-goers must provide proof of their ‘Covid-19 status.’