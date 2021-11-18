Creamfields DJ dies two weeks after being diagnosed due to medication.

A popular DJ who died just three weeks after being diagnosed with cancer has received tributes.

Phil Cheung died unexpectedly on November 13th, after a brief cancer struggle that left his loved ones ‘heartbroken.’

Phil, also known as DJ Chill, was a well-known entertainer who was regarded as having a “big personality.”

Mum’s stomach flips when she discovers a revolting surprise in McDonald’s McFlurry ice cream.

“We’d been best friends for a while, we met through clubbing in Liverpool and worked together on 909 events in Liverpool like the Williamson Tunnels,” close friend Stuart Hodson told The Washington Newsday.

“We had a great friendship. Phil was a big character. He was well-known in the nightlife scene and frequented Medication and Creamfields; everyone knew who he was.

“He just had a massive personality.”

Stuart organized a fundraiser to help cover the costs of his friend’s burial and give him “the send off he deserved.”

However, after establishing the goal at £2,500, the community rallied behind the cause and raised nearly £9,000, with additional funds going to cancer research.

Phil, who was born in Belfast, died abruptly and unexpectedly after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

“He was examined for stomach symptoms and was given anti-acid tablets,” Stuart continued, “and then went back with back aches where they felt he may have had a slipped disc.”

“It all started in July, and he couldn’t get out of bed or move, so an ambulance was called, and the diagnosis came in October, so he was in a lot of pain for a long time.”

“Phil arrived to university and met a bunch of us, and we became his family.”

“I didn’t expect such a large sum to be raised in such a short period of time when I set up the fundraising.” I figured that if we could raise half of the initial goal, we’d be able to cover the majority of his service, but we raised a lot more.

“Phil was a steadfastly devoted friend. He was caring and considerate to others. He was a great party animal who was always the life of the party. “The summary comes to an end.”