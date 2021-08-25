Creamfields 2021: How to establish your covid status with the NHS app.

After a year of anxiety for the entertainment business, prominent events such as Creamfields have finally been given the green light to go ahead following the lifting of lockdown restrictions last month.

The government is recommending big event organizers to use the NHS app to help attendees demonstrate their COVID-19 status.

Despite the fact that it is not a legal necessity, several large events, such as Creamfields, will invite attendees to use the NHS app over the bank holiday weekend.

Before being allowed into the venue, festival-goers will be required to show that they have been double-jabbed or are currently testing negative for coronavirus.

For iPhone users, the app is accessible on the App Store, and for Android users, it is available on the Google Play Store.

After you’ve downloaded it, you’ll be prompted to enter your personal information and will be requested to verify your identity by uploading an image of a photo ID such a driver’s license or passport.

To get started, click the link that says “Get your NHS COVID pass” once you’ve set up the app.

You may prove your covid-19 status in three ways using the NHS app, depending on a variety of circumstances like as how many vaccines you’ve had recently.

Because the app is linked to the NHS’ records, if you’ve had both vaccines and it’s been 14 days after your second jab, it’ll show up in the app. This implies you’ll be able to prove your covid-19 status via the app.

If you haven’t had both immunizations, you’ll need to register for a negative Covid test in order to gain a temporary pass to major events like Creamfields.

After registering for the test online, the app will provide a temporary QR code that will allow you to enter main events.

If you recently tested positive for Covid, the app will show that you have immunity and, as a result, a pass to use the app to attend major events for 180 days after you first tested positive.

