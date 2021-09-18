Cream Classical in Liverpool hosted 60 of the best dressed people.

Thousands of people dressed to impress flocked to Liverpool’s Pier Head tonight for a massive Cream Classical concert.

The concert was part of the On the Waterfront festival, which featured a headline performance by disco giants Nile Rodgers and CHIC on Thursday and a sold-out homecoming show by DJs Camelphat last night.

Basement Jaxx will perform a DJ set tonight, as well as performances by Faithless, Seb Fontaine, and Tall Paul. People were able to access the event starting at noon, and the party would last until 11 p.m.

The attendees took advantage of the warm weather by wearing a variety of summer dresses, jean shorts, and tiny skirts. Many women wore sneakers or clunky boots for comfort and accessorized with cross body bags.

Cream Classical Ibiza closes out the On the Waterfront festival tomorrow night, featuring Armand Van Helden, Groove Armada (DJ Set), Roger Sanchez, Seb Fontaine, and Tall Paul on the bill.