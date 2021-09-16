Cream Classical 2021 On The Waterfront: Liverpool Pier Head’s full four-day weather forecast.

This weekend, the Cream Classical On The Waterfront festival will take over Liverpool’s Pier Head.

Music superstars Nile Rodgers + CHIC will headline the four-day event today, with The Zutons and Rebecca Ferguson joining them.

Over the course of the weekend, major acts such as Pete Tong, Basement Jaxx, and Faithless are expected to perform.

The much awaited homecoming show from Liverpool DJ duo Camelphat will take place at the Pier Head tomorrow (Friday), while Cream Classical will be back on Saturday and Sunday.

Because all of the events will take place outside, we’ve compiled a four-day weather forecast to ensure festival-goers are prepared no matter what the weather brings.

the 16th of September

The weather forecast for today’s event is for it to be dry but gloomy, with no rain expected throughout the day. It will reach 18 degrees about 1 p.m., with sunny spells throughout the day.

The gates for today’s event don’t open until 4 p.m., but the temperature is expected to remain stable throughout the day, with no significant drops until around 10 p.m.

On September 17th,

With a mix of sunny and overcast intervals throughout the day, Friday promises to be a warmer day. At roughly 3 p.m., the temperature is projected to reach 20 degrees, with no rain in the forecast.

The weather will be gloomy as the tournament begins on Friday, but the temperature will remain consistent at around 18°.

The 18th of September

Saturday’s Cream Classical event will begin at 12 p.m., with temperatures expected to be around 18 degrees when the festival’s third day begins.

However, there is a 10% chance of rain, which jumps to 30% around 7 p.m., prompting festival-goers to bring their raincoats.

On September 19th,

The weather is expected to be cooler on the festival’s final day, with temperatures reaching around 17°.

There’s a 20 percent chance of rain from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the likelihood increasing to 40 percent after that.

Rain is forecast from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., so festivalgoers should dress accordingly as the evening approaches.