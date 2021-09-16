Cream Classical 2021 On The Waterfront, Liverpool Pier Head events: complete list of prohibited materials

Today is the first day of the On The Waterfront festival, which takes place at Liverpool’s Pier Head.

Nile Rodgers + CHIC will headline the four-day festival tonight, with The Zutons and Rebecca Ferguson.

Over the course of the weekend, there will be a headline performance by Liverpool DJ duo Camelphat, the return of Cream Classical, and the debut of Cream Classical Ibiza.

Cream Classical 2021 On The Waterfront: Liverpool Pier Head four-day weather forecast

Many people going to the festival may be unsure of what they can and cannot bring, especially since all of the events will be held outside.

We’ve put together a list of what you can and can’t bring to the events to help you be ready before travelling down to Liverpool Pier Head.

Items that are prohibited Bags that are larger than an A4 sheet Drinks and Food Umbrellas Chairs for camping Substances that are illegal Take-along items A bag that is no larger than A4 in size (one per person) a 500ml sealed water bottle (free re-fills are available at the event)

This year’s festival will not include a cloakroom or a place to store jackets and luggage, according to the organizers.