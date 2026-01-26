Crash on M73 Causes Major Delays for Glasgow Commuters

Commuters heading northbound on the M73 near Glasgow are facing significant delays this morning after a crash blocked several lanes. The incident occurred early today, leading to closures between junctions 2A and 1 at the Maryville Interchange in Lanarkshire. Authorities have issued a warning that delays could last up to 16 minutes.

Traffic Disruption and Delays

Traffic Scotland confirmed that lane 2 has been blocked, creating a bottleneck as vehicles queue from the nearby M74. The full extent of the crash is still unclear, and it is not yet known if any injuries have been reported. However, local drivers are being urged to remain patient as emergency services work to clear the scene.

The disruption is expected to have a ripple effect across surrounding routes, with drivers advised to plan alternative routes if possible. No further updates have been provided regarding the cause of the accident or the number of vehicles involved. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will issue further advisories as necessary.

