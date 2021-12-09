Craig Tamanaha, a Fox News Christmas Tree Arson Suspect, was released on no bail hours after his arrest.

Due to criminal justice reforms established earlier this year, the guy accused of setting fire to the huge Christmas tree outside of Fox News offices in Manhattan was released without bail Wednesday night.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Craig Tamanaha, 49, allegedly set fire to the 50-foot tree, which was decked with 10,000 glass ornaments and 100,000 lights. The tree was planted outside the skyscraper that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Post in midtown Manhattan. According to the Post, the fire caused about $500,000 in damage.

Tamanaha was not eligible for bail under the bail rules that took effect in January 2020. The suspect, who was known to police, was charged with arson, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and criminal trespass, among other offences.

A defendant would have had to conduct at least third-degree criminal arson in order to be released on bond. According to criminal defense lawyer Mark Bederow of Fox News, arson only becomes a felony in New York State if the perpetrator commits a hate crime or seeks to hurt, or harms, another person.

“Cash bail is no longer permissible for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies,” the Brennan Center for Justice noted in a paper detailing the bail reform ahead of its introduction.

“Judges must release individuals accused with certain crimes on their own recognizance or with release conditions meant to guarantee that the individual comes to court, such as pretrial monitoring and text message reminders for court dates,” according to the center.

Tamanaha is homeless and has had several run-ins with law police. She is due back in court on January 4 and is on supervised release. His father, Hawaii’s Richard Tamanaha, told the Washington Post that his son has a history of destructive conduct, listing mental health issues and drug misuse as examples.

“It’s someone we know—had he’s a string of low-level arrests and drug charges,” New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told local TV station WPIX on Wednesday.

“Earlier this year, he was handed some appearance tickets and failed to appear in court, which is regrettably something we see all too often.” He also has a few of minor arrests out of state, I believe. This is a condensed version of the information.