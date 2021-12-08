Craig Tamanaha, a Fox News Christmas tree arson suspect, has three priors, according to cops.

The alleged Fox News Christmas tree arsonist has been arrested three times before, and police said they don’t believe the attack on Wednesday morning was politically motivated.

Craig Tamanaha, 49, was identified as the guy who reportedly lit the tree on fire by the New York Police Department (NYPD). Criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, arson, criminal nuisance – endangering others, criminal trespass, criminal tampering, and disorderly behaviour are among the charges he faces.

Tamanaha has been arrested three times before, according to WABC-TV in New York. Two of his earlier arrests, according to WABC-TV, were for drug possession and the other for public intoxication. The New York Police Department was contacted by Washington Newsday for confirmation of Tamanaha’s previous arrests, but no response was received in time for publication.

According to The Washington Newsday, Tamanaha was allegedly seen by Fox News security officials “climbing the Christmas tree decorated outside their office building near the corner of West 48 Street and Sixth Avenue” shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Officers from the New York Police Department were alerted to the incident and arrived on the location, where they noticed Tamanaha escaping. Tamanaha was detained “without incident” immediately after officers arrived, according to the NYPD. According to an NYPD official, Tamanaha was found with a lighter in his possession. Officers said it was unclear whether an accelerant was used to start the fire, which is still being investigated.

According to the NYPD spokeswoman, the Christmas tree was subsequently extinguished by FDNY workers without further harm or incident.

“The cause of the incident is being investigated by the NYC Fire Marshall,” the spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday. “There have been no injuries recorded and the inquiry is ongoing.”

Several videos of the incident, which showed the tree engulfed in flames, were shared on social media.

The Fox News @ Night host Shannon Bream reported the tree was on fire during a live broadcast, according to the Raws Alerts Twitter account, which shared a video showing the tree on fire.

Outside Fox News' HQ on the Avenue of the Americas in #Manhattan and #Newyork, a Christmas tree has caught fire.

