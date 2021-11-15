Craig Revel Horwood will be missing this weekend’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

Craig Revel Horwood has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Craig will not be competing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, according to a representative for the show.

They explained: “Craig Revel Horwood tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating according to federal regulations.

Tonight’s episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been canceled.

“While Craig will not be competing in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, he will return the following week if all goes well.”

Rylan greeted Craig luck at the opening of Monday evening’s It Takes Two on BBC Two, saying: “We give you our best wishes and can’t wait to see you in person.