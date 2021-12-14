Craig Charles’ son Jack is in the hospital, according to the actor’s latest post.

After getting coronavirus, Craig Charles said that his son is on oxygen in the ICU.

The Liverpool actor and DJ told the New York Times that his 33-year-old son, Jack Tyson Charles, will make a full recovery, stating, “He’ll get there.”

When he’s on his way to work as a radio broadcaster on BBC Radio 6 Music, the 57-year-old said he Face Times his son to get updates on his condition.

According to the Mirror, Jack’s hospitalization comes just weeks after Craig contracted the infection.

The Red Dwarf actor contracted coronavirus just days before starting his new job at BBC Radio 6 Music in September.

He updated supporters on Twitter at the time, saying that his “breathing is a little laboured” and that he is concerned.

His tweet stated as follows: “I don’t want to frighten you, but I’ve managed to catch the Covid.

“Breathing is a little labored, which is concerning, but I have an oxymonitor, so no hospitalization so far.

“I’m starting to feel better, but I need to isolate. I apologize for disappointing everyone. I’ll be back soon.” Hundreds of people wished the DJ well, including Anne Hegerty of The Chase, who said, “Feel better soon!”