Craig Charles of Corrie says he’s ‘fortunate to be alive’ after a Christmas house fire scare.

Craig Charles, who starred in Coronation Street, said his family is “fortunate to be alive” after their home caught fire during the holidays.

According to The Daily Star, he claimed that a smoke alarm had saved their lives by alerting them to the situation.

Craig discussed the disturbing occurrence on his BBC 6 Music broadcast in the early afternoon.

Craig Charles believes that the salary on ITV’s Coronation Street isn’t “fantastic.”

He said to his audience: “I’m going to share this because it’s something that’s been on my mind while I’ve been doing the show.

“A smoke alarm saved my life late last night or early this morning. In fact, a smoke alarm saved my entire family’s life, so be careful with your candles.

“What happened in my dream was that someone had left the fridge door open for an extended period of time, and when the fridge door is left open for an extended period of time, it begins to beep, which is why I was kicking off in my dream.

“‘Dad, Dad, the smoke alarm is going off,’ one of my daughters exclaimed.

“We got up, we went down, and we had a garland of twigs, berries, and holly over the mantlepiece, and a candle, which I believe should have been blown out, but I’m taking the blame anyway, had set fire to the garland, which had set fire to the wallpaper on the fireplace.””

He said, ” “We had this circular leather mirror, which had obviously been stretched over a plastic frame because the frame was scorching hot. There was nothing visible. There was smoke in every direction.

“So we took buckets of water and poured it all out, but it would have taken five more minutes for it to truly take hold.

“As a result, the entire wall must be redone. The ceiling is black with soot, and the house’s main front room smells like caustic plastic smoke, so get a smoke alarm and be cautious with your candles.

Craig concluded by saying: “I’m relieved to have gotten that off my chest. It has been on my thoughts the entire day. It was a terrifying experience. Nellie and AJ deserve credit for sounding the alarm.” He made a tweet about it. “The summary has come to an end.”