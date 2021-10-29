Craig Charles made his first appearance on television in 1983, years before Red Dwarf.

We’re all familiar with him as the lovable scouse rogue who introduced his wit and charm to the field of science fiction.

Craig Charles is the city’s pride and joy, a true Liverpudlian who grew up on the notorious Cantril Farm estate and attended West Derby Comp.

Despite his difficult background, Charles would go on to become a source of laughter and enjoyment for audiences all throughout the country, particularly during his stint as Lister in the iconic science fiction sitcom Red Dwarf.

Though Charles would go on to have a successful career as a result of his time aboard Star Bug with Kryton, Rimmer, Holly, and Cat, few Red Dwarf fans will have seen his first television appearance.

Charles had an appearance on the BBC arts programme Riverside in October 1983, an experimental presentation featuring spoken word performers, musicians, and poets.

It only lasted a year, but during that period, spectators were treated to an 18-year-old Charles performing one of his original poems in a functioning mill setting.

The poem’s title alludes to our present fixation with machines and computers, as well as the end of the steam age and a yearning to return to a simpler era.

At the age of 12, Charles began writing poems as a method to escape the racist bullying and harassment he was subjected to at school.

In this 1983 club, the baby-faced Charles is nearly unrecognizable, especially in comparison to the 57-year-old guy we see today, who hosts music shows for BBC six and performs funk and soul DJ sets at major festivals across the country.

This performance of Charles’ poem took place five years before the first episode of Red Dwarf, which premiered on BBC Two in 1988.

He had no idea at the time, but this brief two-minute TV stint would serve as the launch pad for the remainder of his acting career.

At the time, Charles was a teenager who supported himself by opening for punk band Teardrops and performing his own brand of spoken word and street poetry.

He went on to be the resident poet on Terry Wogan's TV chat show, a touring stand-up comedian with Red Wedge, and, of course, the star of Red.