Craig Charles is ‘concerned’ after sharing a health update with his fans.

Craig Charles, an actor and DJ, has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently self-isolating.

The Red Dwarf star, who hosts BBC Radio 6 Music’s Saturday night Funk and Soul Show, took to Twitter to inform his fans that he was ill.

The 57-year-old is concerned because his “breathing is a little laboured.”

READ MORE: A father of five transformed his house into a cocaine factory worth more than £1 million.

“Okay people, I don’t want to frighten you, but I’ve caught the Covid,” he wrote on Twitter.

“My breathing is a little labored, which is concerning, but I have an oxymonitor and have avoided going to the hospital thus far.

“I’m starting to feel a little better, but I need to isolate. I apologize for disappointing everyone. “I’ll be back soon.”

Hundreds of people have expressed their support for the DJ, including Anne Hegerty of The Chase, who remarked, “Feel better soon!”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.