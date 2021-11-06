Craig Charles believes that the salary on ITV’s Coronation Street isn’t “fantastic.”

The 57-year-old actor and DJ played Lloyd Mullaney in Corrie for ten years until 2015, when he quit to reprise his role as Dave Lister in Red Dwarf.

Scouser Craig’s first acting role was in the science fiction comedy Red Dwarf, in which he appeared in every season.

From the makers of Pointless and Million Pound Drop comes Craig Charles’ latest Channel 4 show.

When he re-joined the cast of Red Dwarf in 2011, he took a hiatus from Coronation Street.

Craig told the Metro that he “liked” playing the kind cab driver Lloyd Mullaney, into whom he incorporated various pieces of his own personality.

“To be honest, they allowed me put so much of myself into the role that it didn’t feel like acting,” he remarked. “Simon Gregson and I were such good friends.

“At least once a month, the producer would summon us to the office, pleading with us not to use the script as a template because we’d just make it up like a bunch of buddies at a bar.”

“I suppose you never say never,” Craig said when asked if he’d return to the renowned cobbles. “But after my brother died in the jungle, I wondered, ‘Would I be satisfied with the way my career’s gone if I died?’ ‘No, I wouldn’t,’ I said to myself.

“They make it really tough for you to leave Coronation Street,” says one character. It was a fantastic work. Although the compensation isn’t great, it’s preferable to digging ditches in the cold.

“However, I craved new experiences, so I quit and began working on The Gadget Show, which I thoroughly enjoyed.” I’ve just begun doing Moneybags, a new daytime game show on Channel 4 where you can win a million pounds every week!”