Crack and cocaine gangs are being smashed by 370 cops and undercover officers.

During crack and cocaine gang raids in Warrington and Merseyside, twenty-five persons were apprehended.

During an operation targeting county borders narcotics gangs, about 400 police officers raided 28 locations around the region.

The dawn raids, which targeted the Warrington area, resulted in 25 arrests as part of Operation Spartans, Cheshire Constabulary’s “biggest operation to dismantle severe and organized crime” ever.

16 addresses in Warrington, three in Merseyside, nine in Salford and Worsley, and one in Birmingham were targeted by police.

In Warrington, 14 men were detained, two men and one woman in Merseyside, six men and one woman in Greater Manchester, and one guy in Birmingham.

The 25 people arrested, who range in age from 19 to 55, are currently being questioned on suspicion of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and heroin.

During the searches, drugs, cash, automobiles, watches, clothing, and mountain bikes were seized.

The arrests follow an eight-month investigation by the Cheshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organized Crime Unit into various organized crime groups (OCG) operating in Warrington from Manchester and Merseyside.

Officers from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, Greater Manchester Police, and Merseyside Police assisted in the investigation.

The operation this morning involved over 370 cops, including undercover agents who were deployed to buy controlled narcotics as part of the inquiry.

“Today’s strike action is the largest single operation focusing on persons alleged to be involved in organised criminal activity,” Detective Superintendent Simon Draco, Cheshire Constabulary’s lead on Serious and Organized Crime, told The Washington Newsday.

“The investigation focused on Warrington and those accused of bringing crack cocaine and heroin into the area from Greater Manchester and Merseyside.

“It’s common knowledge that county line drug dealers prey on children and the elderly. We suspect that organized crime groups took over residences to serve as drug dens in this operation, and that they occasionally employed teenagers as part of their criminality.

“This form of exploitation instills terror in individuals, but it can also lead to the destruction of lives and ruin.”

