Coyotes that are afraid of being on drugs attack three people in four days.

Coyotes in Stanley Park in Vancouver are behaving aggressively toward visitors, causing park officials to get concerned. Recently, three people were attacked by coyotes in three consecutive incidents over a four-day period. While there are many possible causes for the coyotes’ bizarre behavior, some scientists feel drugs are at least largely to blame.

Last Tuesday, the first of three recent incidences occurred when a coyote bit the leg of a 5-year-old boy who was out walking with his family. Fortunately, the boy only had minor injuries for which he was treated.

A woman was alone jogging in Stanley Park the next day when she was approached from behind and attacked by a coyote. She was bitten on the leg as well and suffered minor injuries.

In the third attack, a 69-year-old man was killed by a coyote on Friday. He was wandering in the park with the others when a coyote approached and bit him on the leg. The man was stitched up and is expected to make a full recovery.

Shelley Alexander, a coyote expert and University of Calgary professor, spoke with CTV News on Monday about some possible possibilities as to why the coyotes have been exhibiting such “strange [behavior].”

“The Stanley Park scenario is more convoluted than most,” Alexander explained. “There’s usually a chain of circumstances that leads up to this.”

One possible factor is human “chronic feeding” of coyotes, which is commonly a source of hostile behavior in these situations.

Alexander, on the other hand, feels that the park’s rising “homeless encampments” are displacing the coyotes’ habitats. “These creatures have been driven to the periphery, where they are more likely to come into contact with people and cause conflict,” she explained.

Perhaps the most disturbing notion is that the coyotes’ attacks are linked to drugs. “Some of these people’s [behavior]suggests they’ve swallowed poisons or medications, probably opioids,” she said. “There is also some evidence that these animals may have been abused.”

“This is strange [behavior]that we’re seeing,” she continued, “but the most important thing is…they’ve lost their biting inhibition.” “This is no longer a circumstance that you could consider a,” Alexander continued. This is a condensed version of the information.