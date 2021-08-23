Coyote wanders into an eighth-grade classroom and disrupts the first day of school.

It was Our Lady of Lourdes Parish School in Northridge, California’s first day back to school. A lone, wild coyote wandered into one classroom just as students were about to enter, frightening instructors and staff.

According to KABC, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and luckily, it was early enough that only instructors and administrators were present. Before being securely evacuated by animal control, the coyote apparently wandered inside an eighth-grade classroom.

Reverend Filiberto Cortez added, “I’ve dealt with various [kinds]of animals here, like nature outside,” offering crows as an example of the types of critters he’s encountered at the school, which is located in a suburb just outside of Los Angeles. “However, this is the first time in a…school atmosphere that a coyote really walks in.”

Because of climate change-induced drought, coyote populations are being displaced and habitat is being lost, Reverend Cortez expressed pity for the animal.

He explained, “They’re just trying to survive out there.”

Coyote sightings in suburban and urban areas have increased across the state.

“Frankly, we are seeing what appears to be an uptick in coyote visits throughout the state of California,” Tim Daley, public information officer for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told Noozhawk, a Santa Barbara-based newspaper.

“The drought in general is certainly contributing to an increase in wildlife activity in species that we haven’t seen before,” he said, adding that coyotes are likely going greater distances to find food and water than they have in the past.

Coyote attacks on people are rare, according to the Human Society of the United States, and the critters are usually afraid of humans. The objective is to keep coyotes from becoming “habituated” to humans. For example, if people feed coyotes, the animals will lose their fear of humans. As a result, they may become hostile as they begin to regard people as a food source.

Jennifer Brent, a wildlife expert, spoke to KABC about the event at Our Lady of Lourdes, encouraging people to stay away from coyotes for the sake of both parties. She warned, “Don’t feed it, and don’t try to pet it.” “All of these things are bad for the coyote and bad for the environment. This is a condensed version of the information.