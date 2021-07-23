Coxy’s Kitchen, a new Liverpool restaurant that serves typical pub fare, has been described as “beyond wonderful.”

Coxy’s Kitchen has opened on Hanover Street inside the Hanover Hotel, serving a variety of classic pub fare.

Following a major renovation of the structure, the team has taken over the hotel’s kitchen.

Coxy’s Kitchen is named after Bryan Cox, the company’s director, who is 27 years old and from Anfield.

Everything from burgers and chips to lasagne, jacket potatoes, wraps, and more can be found on the restaurant’s large menu of classic pub fare.

The ‘built a burger’ part of the menu, on the other hand, is what fans of the restaurant are applauding the most. Diners can design their own burger in this section by picking and choosing exactly what they want.

Diners can select between an 8-ounce beef patty, crispy chicken, or veggie burger, as well as a variety of toppings – the ideal answer for picky eaters.

Coxy’s Kitchen has earned a slew of positive online reviews since it opened at the end of June.

“The food was beyond great for a Sunday supper with the family,” one reviewer said. Burgers were available, as well as a children’s menu. Excellent service, as well as a pleasant atmosphere and music. “Strongly suggested!”

“Proper pub food!” exclaimed a third. Lovely, and the personnel provided excellent service. I will undoubtedly return.”

“Gorgeous food, quick service, and great staff,” said a third. The spring rolls and garlic breaded mushrooms were precisely prepared, and the lasagne was delicious. The children were content with their lunches and left their dishes empty. We were nicely taken care of. “Highly recommended.”

“Had the build a burger was delicious,” commented another. Everyone enjoyed their dinners, and I would go back without a doubt. Thank you again, coxys kitchen, and to the wonderful chef x.”

Coxy’s Kitchen is open Monday through Friday from 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.