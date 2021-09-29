Cowboys for Trump, who is facing charges in a Capitol riot, will not be called back in New Mexico.

Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, will not be recalled from his position as a county commissioner in southern New Mexico, according to the Associated Press. Griffin is facing charges in the U.S. Capitol disturbance last January.

According to recall committee spokesman Scott Fredrick, a recall petition received 1,229 signatures from registered voters in Griffin’s Otero County district. The petition movement fell short of the requisite number of signatures to have a special election.

“There is no next step since we did not meet the signature threshold,” Fredrick said Tuesday night.

According to the Associated Press, Griffin is still facing misdemeanor criminal charges in connection with the assault on the United States Capitol, where he emerged on an outside terrace and attempted to lead the audience in prayer.

In New Mexico, signatures must equal 33.3 percent of voter turnout in the preceding election. As time ran out on Wednesday, the recall petition received just approximately 28% of the vote.

If the recall had been successful, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham would have been able to appoint an interim replacement. Griffin can seek for reelection in 2022, but he told the Associated Press last week that he’d rather run for sheriff in his hometown of Catron County or governor of New Mexico.

Griffin has resumed political speaking engagements in Texas, Montana, and Arizona, while promoting himself in a new film documentary as a God-fearing “peaceful patriot” who stands in solidarity with the approximately 70 defendants imprisoned on charges linked to the Capitol siege on January 6.

Griffin was accused of failing to attend commission meetings, abusing his elected position by promoting a support organization for former President Donald Trump, utilizing improper travel vouchers, and breaking state rules on gifts to public officials, according to the rejected recall petition.

Griffin characterized the charges as frivolous, blaming county workers for issuing erroneous travel reimbursement instructions.

Griffin and a group of rodeo friends launched Cowboys for Trump in 2019, intending to stage worldwide horseback-riding parades in favor of Trump.

Griffin disputes allegations that he willfully entered fortified portions of the Capitol grounds with the intent of disrupting government while Congress deliberated the 2020 Electoral College results, while he publicly subscribes to unproven claims of election fraud.

