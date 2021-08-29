Cowardly hit-and-run drivers who killed and fled on our highways.

These are the faces of cowards who have killed and fled on our roadways.

Callous Leo Meek was sentenced to 40 months in prison this week after crashing his car into a 15-year-old bike and fleeing.

The 22-year-old assailant abandoned Jack Jones on the side of the road, where Upton locals and a taxi driver who observed the accident rushed to his aid.

In a theft spree, a young caregiver ‘bled a 96-year-old woman dry.’

As evidenced by a heartbreaking victim statement from Jack’s mother, hit-and-run collisions inflict grief for the victims’ family and friends.

As medics pulled his life support, Marjorie Jones revealed the moment she felt her son’s heart stop beating.

“I had my hand on his chest, feeling his heart pounding, and feeling his heart cease for the last time,” she wrote.

Students and motorcycles lined the streets to pay tribute to the bike-loving adolescent at his funeral.

Meek is only one of the offenders who have caused such damage on our roadways and attempted to evade prosecution, and his death caused grief for those closest to the 15-year-old.

To receive the Echo Court Files newsletter, fill out the form below.

The Washington Newsday examines hit-and-run criminals and how they were punished once they were apprehended by the authorities.

Leo Meek, the man who plowed down and killed a 15-year-old child while riding his bike, was sentenced to 40 months in prison last week.

On April 26, about 9.40 p.m., the cowardly motorist “took out” Jack Jones while driving a Volkswagen Tiguan on Manor Drive.

After spending the evening with his younger brother watching a movie, the 15-year-old from Moreton was cycling the familiar route to his aunt’s house.

While speeding between 53 and 55 mph on a 30 mph residential road, Meek, 22, caused fatal head and neck injuries to Jack.

Jack was transferred to the hospital, where he died the next morning in the presence of his family.

He then drove away from the scene without even using his brakes, leaving his friend’s father’s car and hailing a cab home, where he went to bed.

Meek acknowledged to causing death by unsafe driving and failing to halt at the scene, despite having eight prior convictions.

Liam Wilson was speeding and driving without a license when he crashed. “The summary has come to an end.”