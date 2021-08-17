Cowardly biker throws woman from scrambler bike, leaving her injured on the road.

After a violent crash that required medical treatment, a scrambler bike racer abandoned their injured passenger.

Police said they were summoned to the incident in Skelmersdale, but they were unable to locate the rider or the off-road motorcycle involved.

Officers did, however, find the female passenger who had been flung off the bike and abandoned at the location.

Teens are detained as a fight at Popworld spills out into the street.

Witnesses came to her aid and alerted the authorities. She was taken to the hospital with a probable fractured pelvis by an ambulance team.

She was wearing a helmet, according to Lancashire Police, which may have saved her suffering more serious injuries.

The rider’s rash actions were revealed in a Facebook post by the force’s neighbourhood unit, which covers Skelmersdale.

The incident happened at around 3.30 p.m. on Monday, according to the report, and authorities uploaded a photo of an ambulance at the scene – Spencer’s Lane.

“Today Skelmersdale Police attended a road traffic collision where an off road bike lost control and a girl was flung from the back of the bike,” the post said.

“The off-road bike driver then departed the scene, leaving an injured woman by the side of the road.

“She was transported to the hospital with a probable pelvic fracture.

“Thank goodness the woman was wearing a helmet because things could have turned out a lot worse.

“This is yet another illustration of how hazardous these bikes can be, and why we will not allow them.”

“We want to express our gratitude to all of the members of the public who assisted us on the scene.”