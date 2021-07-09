Coward slashed girlfriend’s cheek open by smashing mug across her face.

A cowardly woman beater slashed his girlfriend’s cheek open by smashing a mug across her face.

In a drunken frenzy, Paul Cave, 46, headbutted and attacked a wall at his partner’s flat in Southport.

Cave inflicted a 5cm long, 2.5cm deep incision on her when she tried to calm him down, leaving a permanent scar.

Rather than hurry to her aid or contact an ambulance, he fled the woman’s home, leaving her bloodied and with a gaping hole in her cheek.

Cave, who is from Liverpool but has no fixed residence, was expected to be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court this morning for the vicious attack.

The woman, however, was unable to sign a victim statement because she was in the hospital after suffering an overdose, according to the court.

Prior to the attack last October, Cave and his victim, who the ECHO has chosen not to identify, had been dating for about two years.

“The prosecution characterizes the relationship as being aggressive, with the violence being meted out by this defendant to the complainant,” Mr Grant said.

He said that the couple had been drinking together at her flat on Sunday, October 25, but that Cave grew “upset” and violent in the early hours of Monday, October 26.

Mr Grant said Cave “called her a slut and broke a mug across her face, creating a 5cm long slash to her cheek, across the zygomatic bone” after he punched and headbutted a wall “in rage” and his partner sought to calm him down.

“At this point, the defendant panicked and fled the flat, fleeing the premises,” the prosecutor added.

At roughly 1 a.m., the victim called an ambulance and her father, the police were alerted, and she was transferred to the hospital.

Mr Grant added that she was also treated for two “superficial” 1cm cuts on her right eyebrow and stitches for a “deep wound” on her cheek.

Cave admitted to drinking the night before at his victim’s house when he was detained and questioning later that day.

He claimed, however, that he had departed after a disagreement with his companion and denied injuring her.

"Obviously she has," Cave told cops.