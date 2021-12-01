Covid’s new test rules cover everything from lateral flows to where to receive PCR tests.

The Prime Minister has announced a fresh set of steps to combat the Covid-19 Omicron strain.

Boris Johnson announced that beginning November 30, everybody entering the UK from abroad must undergo a PCR test during the first two days of their arrival and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

Because NHS tests cannot be used for this reason, anyone who need one must purchase one from a private supplier.

It’s also worth mentioning that the PCR tests don’t have to be done on the second day; they can be done right after you arrive from abroad, according to the Mirror.

Here’s all you need to know about the Covid-19 testing process.

Should I continue to perform lateral flow testing on a regular basis?

Yes. The most popular at-home tests are lateral flow tests, which assist detect persons who are infected but have no symptoms.

Swabs from your throat and nose, or only the nose, are frequently taken for these tests.

You can order a pack of tests from the Gov.uk website, pick them up at pharmacies, community centers such as libraries, or get tested at a location.

Depending on the sort of quick lateral flow test you took, you’ll have your results in 15 to 30 minutes. You must register your results within 24 hours of taking the test, regardless of the outcome.

The QR code or ID number printed on the test strip is required to register results (the part of the kit that shows your result)

a mobile phone number to receive a text message confirming your outcome

If you need assistance placing an order through the online service or registering your findings, dial 119, which is free from both mobile and landlines. The lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

What is the appearance of a positive Covid lateral flow test result?

There are two spots on each lateral flow test, one marked C (for control) and the other marked T (for test) (for test).

If you have two lines next to C and one next to T on your lateral flow test, your result is affirmative.

This means you should immediately separate yourself and acquire a. “Summary concludes.”