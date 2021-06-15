Covid’s massive testing facility in Haydock will close on June 21, resulting in the loss of “hundreds of employees.”

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be lost as one of the country’s largest Covid testing facilities closes.

The Department of Health and Social Care has announced that the Haydock Park testing centre in St Helens, which has been open since April 2020, will close.

Although the specific date of the shutdown has not been verified, a source claims it could happen as soon as next week.

The site owners have given them four weeks notice, and the testing centre will cease by June 21, according to an individual working at the test facility at Haydock Park racecourse who did not want to be identified.

The worker stated: “It’s one of the country’s largest, with five lanes. For the government, we conducted quick testing as well as particular testing for the South African variety.

“They’ve stated that they’re looking for a new location but haven’t found anything suitable, which is a load of nonsense given St Helens is plenty with empty fields.

“St Helens is Covid’s second hotspot in the North West, and the mobile testing units, which drive around and undertake testing in random areas, are also deployed from there.”

They further stated: “I pity the other employees because they have just hired a large number of new employees and are only obligated to give them a few days notice.

“There are four separate shifts working there, so there must be around 100 people there.”

The ECHO reported that St Helens Council is still in talks to keep the test centre operating.

The council has declined to comment on employment losses, and Boots, which employs employees on the site, has also declined to comment.

“We are presently engaging with our colleagues at the Department of Health and Social Care and in discussions with Haydock Park Racecourse to look at extending the facility functioning in the coming weeks as we take action as an Enhanced Response Area,” a spokeswoman for St Helens Borough Council said.

