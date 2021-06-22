Covid’s impact on children’s mental health is being addressed with additional funding.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an increase in demand for mental health services for children and young people, which will receive additional financing.

The Covid-19 problem has “hit young people hard,” NHS England stated as it announced a £40 million cash boost for treatments.

The funds will be used for a variety of initiatives, including preventing children from being sent thousands of miles away when a mental health hospital bed is not available in their area.

It will also help to improve community care in order to reduce hospitalizations and strengthen eating problem services.

It comes after the Centre for Mental Health predicted that as a direct result of the epidemic, up to 1.5 million children and young people in England will require mental health assistance in the next three to five years.

According to the NHS, £10 million in capital money is being used across England to offer extra beds at units that care for young people with the most complex needs, such as eating disorders.

Meanwhile, £1.5 million will be spent on ensuring that additional facilities for children under the age of 13 are available.

Money will also be used to teach workers on children’s wards who work with children with mental health concerns to ensure that they have the abilities to treat mental health conditions, even if they are not specialists.

Specialized feeding training will be provided to staff who work with children and young people with eating disorders.

The money will also be used to improve out-of-hospital mental health treatment, according to the NHS.

“This pandemic has affected our young people hard, and while services have remained available throughout, we have seen a spike in the number of children and young people seeking treatment from the NHS for their mental health,” said Claire Murdoch, national mental health director for the NHS in England.

“This additional money is in response to rising demand and our ongoing commitment to deliver the finest care as soon as possible and to do all possible to keep children and young people out of the hospital,” says the statement (This is a short article)