Covid’s costs will be borne by taxpayers for decades, according to MPs.

The costs of Covid will be borne by taxpayers for decades, while an inquiry will take too long to learn the lessons needed from the pandemic, according to MPs.

Two findings released on Sunday by the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) blasted the government’s spending on ineffective personal protective equipment (PPE) and warned a public investigation scheduled for next year was not soon enough to address some issues.

The public would be exposed to “severe financial risks for decades to come,” according to the PAC, and the anticipated cost of the Government’s actions had already reached £372 billion.

While the committee “remains concerned that the PPE stockpile is not fit for purpose despite spending over £10 billion on supplies,”

According to the PAC, 11 billion of the 32 billion items of PPE ordered by the Department of Health and Social Care had been distributed as of May this year, while 12.6 billion were held in the UK as central stock.

8.4 billion of the 8.4 billion ordered from other areas of the world have yet to arrive in the United Kingdom.

However, MPs were concerned that the stockpile was costing roughly £6.7 million per week to store, with “unacceptably high” waste levels.

According to the research, 10,000 shipping containers of PPE had yet to be unpacked by May of this year, but 2.1 billion items had already been determined to be unfit for use in medical settings.

According to the committee, this cost taxpayers more than £2 billion and was more than five times the DHSC’s estimate of unsuitable for purpose PPE supplied to MPs in January 2021.

The MPs were worried that the Government has failed to have any solid strategies for repurposing and distributing excess PPE that is fit for medical use in a way that provides value for money and protects personnel and patients.

“With eye-watering sums of money spent on Covid measures thus far, the Government needs to be clear, now, how this will be managed going ahead, and over what period of time,” said Dame Meg Hillier, chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee.

“The continued danger to taxpayers on items like arts and culture recovery loans, let alone the other, will last for 20 years.”

