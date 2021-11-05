COVID Waiver granted to Labrador Retriever ‘Afraid of Needles’ by Tennessee Company.

After learning that a Labrador retriever was “afraid of needles,” a Tennessee company offering medical waivers for COVID-19 vaccines reported issuing a waiver to the dog.

Until recently, vaccine waivers signed by Dr. Robert Coble, a Tennessee physician, could be purchased for about $200 on the website CovidVaccineWaiver.com. The site is run by MedChoice, LLC, a Hendersonville, Tennessee-based corporation that was founded in early September.

With a rising number of firms and organizations requiring employees to get vaccinated as a condition of employment, the website may have appealed to those who are opposed to vaccines and want to avoid the mandates.

However, a recent investigation by Nashville NBC affiliate WTVF found that the website’s paying customers received the alleged medical waivers with little or no genuine medical examination.

WTVF reporter Jennifer Krause stated in a Thursday report that the company issued her family’s dog “Charlie Krause” a vaccine waiver days after she paid roughly $139 and said the dog was “afraid of needles.” There was no communication with Coble or any other doctor.

According to reports, the waiver was printed on watermarked paper that looked like a doctor’s prescription pad and included a handwritten note that stated, “Charlie should not receive any COVID vaccine.”

Krause also received a laminated waiver card from Coble, which said that the black lab was “approved medically exempt from the COVID immunization.”

“I am medically unable to obtain the COVID vaccine and my doctor has provided this documentation of that fact,” Charlie was instructed to inform those inquiring about his vaccination status in the waiver order.

Although a limited minority of people are medically unable to be vaccinated and may be allowed to opt out of vaccine mandates on medical grounds, the legality of medical waivers issued on the basis of fear without any true medical assessment is at best dubious.

After spending $160 and clicking “I’m nervous about the vaccine” in an online questionnaire, Seattle CBS affiliate KIRO-TV was able to secure a waiver from the same website, which was also reportedly signed by Coble, in a similar inquiry.

