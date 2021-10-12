COVID Victims’ Families Slam the Lockdown Report for Ignoring and Gaslighting Them.

COVID-related families

The study on the government’s shutdown was slammed by 19 victims, who claimed it scarcely acknowledged those who died from the illness and instead disregarded and gaslighted devastated loved ones seeking answers.

The thousands of persons who died of COVID-19 were barely mentioned in the 150-page parliamentary report, angering the families. They said that the study’s joint committee was primarily interested in “speaking to their colleagues and friends.” COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice spokesperson Hannah Brady said, “The report it produces is laughable and more interested in political arguments about whether you can bring laptops to…meetings than it is in the experiences of those who tragically lost parents, partners, or children to COVID-19.” “This is an attempt to dismiss and mislead bereaved families, who will regard it as a smack in the face.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The report claims that the deadly delay in implementing a lockdown stemmed from British government ministers’ failure to question scientific advisers’ recommendations, resulting in a dangerous level of “groupthink” that led them to dismiss more aggressive infection-control strategies used in East and Southeast Asia.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government finally ordered a lockdown in late March 2020 when the National Health Service in the United Kingdom was at risk of being overrun by fast mounting infections.

“Decisions on lockdowns and social distance during the early weeks of the epidemic – and the recommendations that led to them – rank as one of the most significant public health failures the United Kingdom has ever faced,” the House of Commons science and health committees write in a joint report. “As painful as it is, the United Kingdom must draw what lessons it can from why this happened if we are to prevent it from happening again.” The purpose of the study, according to lawmakers, was to find out why the United Kingdom fared “much worse” than many other countries during the early stages of the pandemic. More than 137,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, making it the second-highest toll in Europe after Russia.

Officials from the administration, on the other hand, indicated that in a time of crisis, they did the best they could with the information they had.

Cabinet minister Stephen Barclay said, "It was an unprecedented pandemic."