Covid vaccines will only be given to the most susceptible youngsters.

According to The Telegraph, the government has decided that children and teens would only be vaccinated against Covid-19 if they are at risk of contracting the virus.

Scientists on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) have reportedly recommended ministers to avoid a mass vaccination policy, as advocated by teaching unions.

Instead, on Monday, they will provide recommendations that will see youngsters aged 12 to 15 receiving Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines if they have pre-existing diseases that make them susceptible to Covid or if they live with adults who have impaired immune systems and are also more susceptible to infection.

Within three months of reaching 18, everyone over the age of 17 will be allowed to get shots.

The JCVI’s advice is regarded to be in line with that of Germany’s top scientists, although it differs from that of Israel, the United States, and France, where most children aged 12 and up are given vaccines.

According to The Telegraph, the JCVI wants to wait for additional research on the hazards of vaccines for youngsters.

However, the choice against mass vaccination could cause more disturbance in schools, where three lockdowns have already had a negative impact on students’ learning.

The government is claimed to have made the decision after months of deliberation with the JCVI, which will allegedly keep the option of mass vaccination “under review.”

Among June, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine in 12 to 15-year-olds after a “rigorous” review procedure.

Sixteen-year-olds who are considered vulnerable to the virus are already eligible for a vaccine under group six of the vaccine rollout, which covers persons aged 16 to 65 who are in a “at-risk group,” such as those with blood cancer, diabetes, kidney illness, or severe asthma.

“Since the start of the NHS Covid vaccination programme, the largest and most successful in NHS history, the NHS has followed JCVI recommendations on giving vaccinations to the population in England,” an NHS spokesman told The Telegraph.

“If the JCVI updates its guidance, the NHS will respond rapidly to reflect any changes and will continue to provide Covid vaccinations to individuals who are eligible as soon as practicable, as it has done in the past.”