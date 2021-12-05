COVID Vaccines were given to a mother and her 3-year-old daughter instead of flu shots.

A Canadian mother claims that instead of flu shots, she and her 3-year-old daughter were given adult doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to reports from CBC and The Canadian Press, Jenna Bardarson of Brandon, Manitoba, had scheduled her annual flu vaccine for herself and her daughter, Dali, at the Keystone Centre on November 24.

However, she claims that instead of the customary flu shots, the couple was given the adult dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We went in there to receive our flu shots, and instead of getting our flu injections, they gave us both adult Pfizer vaccines,” Bardarson told CBC.

Following the administration of the dosages, a healthcare provider informed Bardarson of the mistake at the Keystone Centre, which also serves as one of the province’s COVID-19 immunization locations.

“I was scared about…my daughter since we were starting to have side-effects and whatnot,” Bardarson told the CBC. I was pretty irritated and needed to talk to someone.” “I was astonished,” she added to The Canadian Press. “I was at a loss for words.” Pfizer created a COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years old that consists of two injections spaced three weeks apart and has a lower dose than the adult version.

COVID-19 has yet to be developed into an authorized vaccination for children under the age of five.

In the days after receiving the vaccine, Bardarson and her daughter both developed fevers and headaches, and Dali began to vomit.

The mother had got both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and her booster was not due until January.

Bardarson said she didn’t want the incident to deter others from getting the vaccine, but she advised parents to ask questions about the shots kids were about to get.

“If you’re going to get a flu vaccine for your child or yourself, double-check with your health-care provider or whoever is giving it to make sure they have the proper drug,” she told CBC.

According to the CBC, Manitoba Health and Seniors Care admitted that a woman and a 3-year-old were given adult Pfizer doses and that an inquiry had been conducted.

It went on to say that similar mishaps “are.” This is a condensed version of the information.