COVID Vaccines for Children: Three out of ten parents will not have their children aged 5 to 11 vaccinated.

Even when the COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 becomes available in the coming weeks, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey, three out of ten parents will refuse to let their children receive the vaccine “right soon.”

”

The survey was conducted from Oct. 14 to 24, and the results were announced on Thursday. It was done “among a nationally representative random number dial telephone sample of 1,519 persons aged 18 and above.”

Nearly a third of parents polled by the KFF said they would wait to see how the vaccine worked before allowing their young children to receive it, while three out of ten said they would never get their children vaccinated. Another 5% say they will only vaccinate their children if it is required by the school.

The biggest concern expressed by parents was the vaccine’s uncertain long-term consequences and serious side effects. Two-thirds are concerned that the vaccine will have an impact on their children’s fertility in the future. Even if the parents are against the vaccine, half of the parents are anxious that schools may mandate their children to acquire it in order to attend school.

Some parents were concerned about missing work to attend to their children’s vaccinations, having to pay out of pocket, being unable to obtain vaccines from reputable sources, or having problems traveling to vaccination sites. Many of these worries stem from misunderstanding and disinformation concerning COVID, vaccines, and boosters that has circulated over the internet.

Lower-income households (those earning less than $50,000) were more concerned about vaccine access difficulties. The vaccinations, on the other hand, are offered for free at community clinics around the country.

Half of the population has returned to pre-pandemic activities, with many anticipating returning to typical holiday customs, such as trick-or-treating with their children this Halloween. Because of COVID-19 worries, one-third of vaccinated adults, Democrats, and Hispanic parents said their children will not be out trick-or-treating this year.