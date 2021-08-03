Covid vaccines for 16 and 17-year-olds might be approved in a matter of days, according to Sturgeon.

Following reports that scientists were likely to authorize the rollout of coronavirus vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds, Labour has stated that the UK government must have a strategy in place.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, said she was “leaning towards expecting” the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) to issue new guidelines for young people getting the coronavirus vaccine soon.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs on Tuesday that a decision might be made in the coming days.

The move would be accepted on Wednesday, according to both The Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph.

“We’re waiting for JCVI advice,” Ms Sturgeon said. I certainly mean the Scottish Government when I say ‘we,’ but the UK, Welsh, and Northern Irish administrations are in the same boat.”

Ms Sturgeon stated that the four chief medical officers from across the United Kingdom had written to the JCVI, requesting that they reconsider vaccination advice for children and teenagers.

“First and foremost, I am hopeful that we will see revised guidelines for 16 and 17-year-olds,” she stated.

“In the next day or so, I am waiting for — possibly anticipating – revised advice from the JCVI.”

Although the JCVI has ruled out mass vaccination of healthy youngsters, young people aged 16 to 17 who have underlying health issues that put them at higher risk of serious Covid infection should have previously been administered a shot under current guidelines.

Children aged 12 to 15 who have certain conditions that make them susceptible to coronavirus, as well as those aged 12 to 17 who live with an immunosuppressed person, such as a parent or grandmother, are eligible for the vaccine.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, recently stated that a balance must be achieved between vaccination young people who do not have severe symptoms from the virus and ensuring their lives are not interrupted.

“With the JCVI apparently about to give the green light to vaccinating 16-year-olds, ministers need to ensure plans are in place to roll out this vital next stage of vaccination while ensuring parents have all the facts and information they need,” Labour’s shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said.