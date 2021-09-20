COVID Vaccines are a major player in the Canadian election, just as they were in the California recall.

Although Canada is one of the world’s most immunized countries, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has attempted to use anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown attitudes to bolster his campaign against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is seeking re-election on Monday.

During the quarantines, Trudeau’s administration spent hundreds of billions of dollars to keep the economy afloat. He claims that the conservative approach is dangerous to Canadians, who, he claims, require a government that follows science.

O’Toole has refused to divulge how many of his party’s candidates had been vaccinated, despite the fact that he did not ask them to do so. Despite a growing wing of vaccinated Canadians who are fed up with people who refuse the vaccine, the conservative challenger has maintained vaccination is a personal health decision.

At a campaign appearance in Windsor, Ontario, on Friday, Trudeau said, “He’s more interested in standing up for the rights of anti-vaxxers within his own party than he is in standing up for individuals who have done the right thing and want to get back to normal.”

Trudeau favors requiring immunizations for Canadians traveling by air or rail, which the Conservatives reject. And Trudeau has stated that Alberta, which is governed by a Conservative provincial government, is in a state of emergency.

In order to gain a majority of seats in Parliament, Trudeau called an early election. The opposition, on the other hand, has been unrelenting in accusing Trudeau of calling an unneeded early vote during the pandemic—two years ahead of schedule—for his own personal gain.

According to polls, Trudeau’s Liberal Party is in a tight battle with the Conservatives: it will likely win the most seats in Parliament but not a majority, requiring it to rely on legislation passed by an opposition party.

“Trudeau made an absolutely dumb error of judgment,” said Robert Bothwell, a University of Toronto professor of Canadian history and international affairs.

Trudeau went into the election as the leader of a stable minority administration that was not in danger of being overthrown.

When he first won in 2015, he harnessed the star power of his father, the late Liberal icon and Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, but a mix of high expectations, scandal, and calling the election last month during the epidemic harmed his chances. This is a condensed version of the information.