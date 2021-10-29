COVID Vaccine Requirements for Employers Could Force 72 Percent Of Unvaccinated Workers To Quit.

As the Biden administration considers requiring large employers to require their employees to be vaccinated, many unvaccinated workers have stated that they would leave their jobs if forced to acquire the COVID vaccination.

According to a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey, up to 72 percent of unvaccinated workers would quit their jobs if they were required to get the COVID shot and weren’t given the option of weekly coronavirus testing.

According to the survey, up to 17% of respondents stated they would get the vaccine if they had no other choice.

If their company obliged them to acquire the COVID vaccine or undergo weekly testing, 37% of unvaccinated workers stated they would quit. A total of 46% stated they would have weekly testing and 11% said they would very certainly receive the vaccine.

If their company obliged them to get the COVID vaccine, six out of ten unvaccinated workers stated they would request for an exception. Approximately 38% stated they would seek a religious exception, followed by 16% who said they would seek a medical exemption, while the rest said they would seek numerous exemptions or were undecided.

Despite the large number of unvaccinated workers who say they will quit their jobs if forced to get the COVID vaccine due to a government mandate, Liz Hamel, vice president and director of public opinion and survey research at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told CNN earlier this month, “What people say in a survey and what they would do when faced with job loss can be two different things.”

United Airlines and Tyson Foods, according to CNN, have mandated that their employees be vaccinated, and virtually all of them have cooperated with the firms’ COVID vaccine mandates.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation poll, just 5% of unvaccinated adults have quit their employment because their employer required them to get vaccinated, accounting for barely 1% of adults nationwide.

One-quarter of all individuals said they knew someone who has quit their job because of an employer’s vaccination mandate, and one-quarter stated their company demands the vaccine. This is a 16 percent rise from June, when just 9% of workers stated their employers required them to get the COVID vaccine.