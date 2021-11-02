COVID Vaccine Recipients are nearly four times more likely to develop blood clots, according to a new study.

Citizens who received the Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine were more likely to develop blood clots, according to a new study done in one Minnesota county.

The Mayo Clinic discovered that in Olmsted County, Minnesota, recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, officially called “Janssen,” were around 3.7 times more likely to develop a specific type of cerebral blood clot. From February 28 to May 7, 2021, case numbers were compared to pre-pandemic blood clot levels from January 1, 2001, to December 31, 2015.

Olmsted County has 162,847 residents according to census statistics from 2020.

Previous research on this topic has generated mixed findings, according to the Mayo Clinic study. Despite the alarming findings, it was pointed out that the number of people who developed blood clots was statistically insignificant when “taken in the light of the vaccine’s success in preventing COVID-19.” The risk of blood clots was shown to be significantly higher in women, according to the study. In comparison to pre-pandemic levels, female recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were roughly 5.1 times more likely to experience the side effect. Women aged 40-49 were shown to have the highest risk of all the demographics studied, followed by women aged 30-39.

However, “the absolute [side effect]risk was remained minimal,” according to the report.

“It’s unexpected that women (particularly 30- to 49-year-old women) are at a higher risk for [cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST)]in the first 15 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” research leader Dr. Aneel A. Ashrani told Healio.

“We don’t have a good explanation for it,” he said, “but we speculate that they may have additional/concomitant CVST risk factors (e.g., oral contraceptive pill use) or a tendency to autoantibody production that resulted to vaccine-associated thrombocytopenia with thrombosis.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was halted in April after six incidences of CVST were detected among patients. Despite the fact that the number of cases was minimal, prominent health organizations pushed for a suspension while the problem was investigated.

