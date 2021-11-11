COVID Vaccine Mistakes 2021: A List Of All The Shot Errors And Mix-Ups That Occurred This Year

A number of errors have tarnished the deployment of the COVID vaccine. Some are due to dosage faults, while others are due to vaccine administrator errors. In either instance, they demonstrate the sensitivity with which the COVID shot is administered.

Here are some of the COVID vaccination mix-ups that occurred in 2021:

Instead of getting a flu shot, you can get a vaccine.

A family from Evansville, Indiana, received the Pfizer COVID vaccine instead of the flu shot in early October at a Walgreens pharmacy, including two of their children, ages 4 and 5.

WEHT reported that the drugstore called the family to explain the mistake.

Before Pfizer’s COVID vaccination was approved for youngsters under the age of 12 at a reduced dose, the COVID vaccine delivered was the adult form of the shot.

Both youngsters were suffering from symptoms such as fever, body pains, coughing, headaches, and nausea at the time. According to the news outlet, both were treated for tachycardia and high blood pressure by a pediatric cardiologist.

“Such situations are rare, and Walgreens takes these problems very seriously,” Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan said in a statement to the Charlotte Observer.

Six-Times-The-Ordinary-Dose

In October, a 17-year-old girl obtained six times the recommended dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a CVS pharmacy in Salem, Virginia, as she prepared to return to the Philippines next year.

The girl was given the entire vial, which contains six doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to WSLS, an NBC station in Roanoke, Virginia. The Pfizer vaccination must be given in two doses, each spaced several weeks apart.

According to the news outlet, the girl was transported to the hospital after the shot because of swelling in her arm, an erratic heart rate, and nausea. She also stated that she felt disoriented and was concerned about the long-term ramifications of the shot, according to WSLS.

“Vaccination errors are extremely rare, but when they do occur, we work with the patient to alert their physician, report the incident to the proper regulatory agencies, and take steps to help prevent it from happening again,” CVS stated in a statement.

Too Young To Take A Chance

An 8-year-old boy in Texas received the Moderna vaccination at a drive-up vaccine facility, which was another incident of a child receiving an adult shot when they shouldn't have. It happened when his father scheduled an appointment for him after he was.