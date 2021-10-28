COVID Vaccine Mistake: Three people at a US military base were accidentally given Pfizer shots.

The US Army is investigating after three persons were given the Pfizer COVID vaccine instead of another type of vaccine at a military base in Washington state.

According to Military Times, the vaccine disaster occurred at the Lewis Main Exchange at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington. The I Corps and the 62nd Airlift Wing are based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“Joint Base Lewis-McChord is aware three people were unintentionally supplied the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of another vaccine at the Lewis Main Exchange,” stated Col. Joey Sullinger of I Corps Public Affairs in an email to Military Times.

“Positive corrective action has been implemented at this immunization site to avoid such errors from happening again,” Sullinger continued in his email. Army medical personnel are informing and ensuring the health and safety of people who have been affected. This event is being looked into.” The Army has not publicized the names of those who were inadvertently injected with COVID vaccinations. The report did not say if the people involved were military personnel or civilian employees.

In August, military members were required to be immunized with the COVID vaccine. Workers in the Department of Defense have until November 22 to get properly immunized.

“To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready military,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a message to service leaders obtained by the Associated Press in August, ordering over 800,000 service members to receive their COVID-19 immunization immediately.

According to the Department of Defense, 1,431,012 military members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 315,075 have been partially vaccinated.

The Department of Defense has recorded a total of 381,391 coronavirus illnesses, with 572 deaths due to COVID-19.